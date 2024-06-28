Sen. Cruz Issues Statement Praising Supreme Court Decision in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and Ranking Member of the Constitution Subcommittee, today issued the following statement on the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo:

“Today, the Supreme Court put an end to ‘Chevron deference,’ a precedent the Court set in 1984 which has allowed unelected and unaccountable bureaucrats to wield enormous power in deciding how to interpret the law, and shifted decision making from democratically elected members of Congress to the permanent bureaucracy. The result has been a massive expansion of the regulatory state. The Court did the right thing in returning decision making to elected members of Congress the way the Constitution envisioned it.”

Background

In Loper Bright, the federal government enforced regulations requiring a family fishing company not only to allow a fishing monitor onboard their ship, but also forced them to pay the salary of this monitor, even though the law passed by Congress imposed no such requirement. Sen. Cruz led an amicus brief in the case where he argued that the doctrine of “Chevron deference,” whereby the courts defer to an agency’s own interpretation of an ambiguous or unclear statute violates the law. “Chevron deference” precedent arose from the Supreme Court’s 1984 decision in Chevron U.S.A., Inc. v. Natural Resources Defense Council, Inc. case.

Sen. Cruz was joined in his amicus brief by Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ken.) and Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Ted Budd (R-N.C.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), John Kennedy (R-La.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.). Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La) led the amicus brief in the House of Representatives. Read the brief here.