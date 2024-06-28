LIVE OWLS TO VISIT LIBRARY FOR CHILDREN’S SUMMER EVENT

Children in grades 4-8 will have an opportunity to learn all about owls at a special program, “Creative Connections: All About Owls,” on Thursday, July 18, from 3:00 to 4:00 pm, in the Meeting Room of the Cinco Ranch Branch Library (2620 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy).

Mary Anne Morris, Director of Wild Bird Adventures, will talk about the sights, sounds, and natural history of these nocturnal hunters. Those attending will have an opportunity to see live owls during this presentation!

Morris has been educating the public about native-bird conservation for more than 30 years.

This program is made possible through the generous support of the Friends of the Cinco Ranch Branch Library. Proceeds from the Friends of the Library book sales and annual membership dues help to underwrite the costs of special programming and various cultural events at the library.

FBCL’s annual Summer Reading Challenge encourages reading among children from birth and up, as well as teens and adults. “Adventure Begins at the Library” is the theme for this year’s Summer Reading Challenge. Readers of all ages can earn rewards based on the number of books they read or time they spend reading, and children can participate in a variety of fun and exciting programs at the libraries in July.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call the Cinco Ranch Branch Library (281-395-1311) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).