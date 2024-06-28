LIBRARIES OFFER ONLINE EXPLORATION OF FAR REACHES OF HISTORY

Explore the far corners of history with Fort Bend County Libraries’ collection of online resources by Infobase. From ancient and medieval times through modern world history, these resources offer a portal through time for students, educators, and researchers who wish to delve deeply into the events, cultures, people, and places that shaped the course of history around the world.

The Infobase History resources cover four distinct areas: African-American History, American History, Ancient and Medieval History, and Modern World History. All four of the digital collections are fully cross-searchable.

History researchers get online access to thousands of subject entries, biographies, primary sources, videos and slideshows, images, timelines, and maps/graphs. These comprehensive resources offer authoritative, award-winning content with a user-friendly interface for desktop or mobile devices.

With a Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) card, access to this invaluable resource is FREE anytime, anywhere, with any computer or device with an Internet connection, whether at the library or at home or school.

A demonstration of this free online resource will take place at Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library on Thursday, July 18, beginning at 10:30 am, in the Computer Lab of the library, located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy.

Those who are interested may also inquire about this resource at any time at any FBCL location.

About African-American History (Infobase)

Covering more than 500 years of the African-American experience, this resource offers a fresh way to explore the full spectrum of African-American history and culture. Read about key figures and events, examine famous speeches and other primary sources, and get context from the in-depth timelines. Topic Centers include different eras and subjects, such as the Harlem Renaissance, Landmark Court Cases, Great Black Migrations, and much more.

About American History (Infobase)

This comprehensive resource spans more than 500 years of political, military, social, and cultural history in the Americas, highlighting the important people and events of the American experience. Primary sources – ranging in format from letters and speeches to testimony, peace treaties, diary entries, reports, proclamations, and more – add great value by making history more immediate and real. Topic Centers provide good starting points for research on subjects, such as America at War, Early America, Daily Life in America, Multicultural America, Society and Social Issues, Foreign Affairs and U.S. Government, and much more.

About Ancient & Medieval History (Infobase)

This robust resource provides thorough coverage of world history, from prehistory through the mid-1500s, with special Topic Centers on key eras, civilizations, and regions. Explore the ancient Near East, Egypt, Greece, and Rome; ancient and medieval Africa, Asia, and the Americas; and medieval Europe and the Islamic World. Each civilization’s history is brought to life through a variety of tablet/mobile-friendly media.

About Modern World History (Infobase)

This resource offers a comprehensive look at world history, from the mid-15th century to the present. Topic Centers include categories for regions of the world, eras, and subjects, such as the European Renaissance, the British Industrial Revolution, Apartheid in South Africa, French and Mexican Revolutions, and much more. Learn about featured people, such as women in world history, enlightened thinkers, or dictators and tyrants.

Library cardholders can access the Infobase history resources remotely through the Fort Bend County Libraries website, www.fortbend.lib.tx.us. Simply click on the “Research” tab, then “Digital Resources & Databases.” Select the Subject option, and choose “Geography, History, & Social Sciences.”

The demonstration is free and open to the public. To register for a demonstration, visit Fort Bend County Libraries’ website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select the Cinco Ranch Branch Library, and find the program on the date indicated. For more information, call FBCL’s Communications Office (281-633-4734) or the Cinco Ranch Branch Library (281-395-1311).