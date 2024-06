The Katy chapter of AARP will meet Tuesday, July 9, at Midway BBQ 6191 Highway Blvd in Katy. The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. Afterwards, entertainment will be provided by saxophonist, Jack Carr and guitarist, John Steele. They are combining their talents to include a variety of genres of music for your enjoyment. Visitors are welcome. Allow time to purchase any food before the meeting starts.