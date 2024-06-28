CINCO RANCH BRANCH LIBRARY HOSTS HIP-HOP & ENRICHMENT WORKSHOP FOR TEENS

In conjunction with Fort Bend County Libraries’ Summer Reading Challenge, the Cinco Ranch Branch Library will host a special workshop for teens, “The Beauty Within: Hip-Hop Dance,” on Saturday, July 20, from 11:00 to 11:45 am, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy.

In this workshop, Young Audiences of Houston teaching artist Rosie Barron will help teens realize that the beauty that is within Hip Hop is also in themselves. While teaching a clean style of Hip-Hop dance that is fun and challenging, Barron will be instilling value, confidence, and motivation to stand out and stand apart.

Barron has had formal training in ballet from the Houston Ballet, modern dance from METdance, and has also taken hip-hop classes at Planet Funk for several years.

This program, as well as refreshments, are made possible courtesy of the Friends of the Cinco Ranch Branch Library.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call the Cinco Ranch Branch Library (281-395-1311).