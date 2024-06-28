Alley Theatre Resident Acting Company Member David Rainey Returns as Ebenezer Scrooge in Houston’s Holiday Tradition A Christmas Carol

Artistic Director Rob Melrose’s Adaptation Combines Magic, Music, and Dickens

HOUSTON, TX – Tony Award®-winning Alley Theatre and Artistic Director Rob Melrose announce the return of Alley’s holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol. This holiday favorite promises a dazzling Christmas feast featuring the Alley’s Resident Acting Company. New Resident Artist Amber D. Gray was the Associate Director for A Christmas Carol, originally adapted and directed by Rob Melrose, in 2022 and 2023. She will now direct the 2024 remount. Resident Acting Company member David Rainey returns as Ebenezer Scrooge for the eighth time at the Alley.

A Christmas Carol invites audiences to celebrate the holidays and create cherished memories. This heartwarming Houston tradition continues to captivate and inspire. Audiences can experience this timeless tradition of the beloved tale by Charles Dickens with vibrant Victorian costumes, lively dance numbers, and stunning sets that transport them to 19th-century London. The production seamlessly blends the heartwarming story with a cappella renditions of favorite carols, filling the stage with the joyous sounds of the season.

Artistic Director Rob Melrose shares his thoughts on this year’s production, “I’m so excited for our new version of A Christmas Carol to start its third year. I’m also very happy to pass the directing torch over to Alley’s new Resident Artist Amber D. Gray who will be remounting my original production with many returning cast members as well as some new faces.”

Managing Director Dean Gladden adds, “For over 30 years, our tradition of A Christmas Carol has warmed the hearts of Houston families during the holidays. We’re delighted to recreate the holiday magic and continue this cherished tradition.”

The cast of A Christmas Carol includes Alley’s Resident Acting Company members Elizabeth Bunch as The Ghost of Christmas Past, Michelle Elaine as Mrs. Fezziwig, Dylan Godwin as Bob Cratchit, Chris Hutchison as Marley, Melissa Molano as Belle, David Rainey as Ebenezer Scrooge, Christopher Salazar as Fred, and Todd Waite as Mr. Fezziwig.

Rounding out the adult cast are Shawn Hamilton (Thornton Wilder’s The Emporium, The Nerd) as The Ghost of Christmas Present, Derrick Moore as Young Adult Scrooge, Melissa Pritchett (Jane Eyre, The Nerd) as Mrs. Cratchit, Luis Quintero (American Mariachi, Sweat) as The Ghost of Christmas Future, and ensemble members John Ryan Del Bosque, Alric Davis, Raven Justine Troup (Thornton Wilder’s The Emporium, Seascape, Amerikin), Jeremy Gee, Adam Gibbs (Amerikin, Cowboy Bob), Brittany Halen (Around the World in 80 Days), Brandon Hearnsberger (Agatha Christie’s The Murder the Roger Ackroyd, Dial M for Murder), Amanda Martinez (Dial M for Murder, American Mariachi) and understudies Diana Irais Alcaraz-Villa (American Mariachi) Orlando Arriaga (American Mariachi, Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Jersey Lily), Brock Hatton, Donna Bella Litton, and Daniel Regojo.

The creative team of A Christmas Carol includes Choreographer Christopher Windom, Associate Choreographer Jade Devault, Scenic Designer Michael Locher, Costume Designer Raquel Barreto, Lighting Designer Cat Tate Starmer, Sound Designer Cliff Caruthers, Puppet Designer Afsaneh Aayani, Music Director John L. Cornelius II, Fight Director & Intimacy Specialist Adam Noble, Dialect Coach Molly Wetzel, Stage Manager Nia Sciarretta, and Assistant Stage Managers Brandon Clark and Madolyn Friedman.

SPONSORS: A Christmas Carol is generously sponsored by UTHealth Houston (Presenting Sponsor), Alley Theatre is supported by the 2024-25 Season sponsor United Airlines, the official airline of Alley Theatre, and Hampton Inn and Homewood Suites Downtown Houston, the official hotels of Alley Theatre.

TICKETS: Performances of A Christmas Carol begin Friday, November 15, and run through Saturday, December 29 in the Hubbard Theatre. Tickets to A Christmas Carol are now on sale, starting at $29. Discounted tickets are available for military, senior, educator and any student, regardless of age, with a valid student ID for designated performances in designated sections. Tickets can be ordered online (alleytheatre.org) or by phone (713.220.5700). Perfect for family audiences (children ages 6 and older).

A Christmas Carol is recommended for general audiences, ages 6 and up.

SPECIAL EVENT: DECK THE TREES November 15, 2024-January 1, 2025: This annual tradition will be brought back with full holiday cheer this year at the Theatre as well as featured at George R. Brown Convention Center (GRB). The Deck the Trees Celebration will transform the Alley Theatre lobby and the GRB’s central window into a winter wonderland of trees, festively decorated by Houston’s leading designers and sponsored by generous businesses and individuals. For more information, please visit alleytheatre.org.

PHOTOS: Alley Theatre’s 2022 production of A Christmas Carol

CONNECT WITH US: @alleytheatre, #AlleyCarol