Victor Wooten, One of the All-Time Greatest Bassists, Comes to UHD for Rhythm & Books Series

HOUSTON (July 26, 2024) – Named “one of the top ten bassists of all time” by Rolling Stone Magazine, five-time Grammy Award winner Victor Wooten comes to 40,000 Windows Café in the W.I. Dykes Library on the fifth floor of the University of Houston-Downtown’s (UHD) One Main Building, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3. Wooten’s appearance is part of UHD’s Rhythm & Books, a series of intimate, live tapings of daytime concerts that are later shared on UHD’s YouTube channel. This event is free and open to all.

Wooten began performing as a child with his older brothers, and more than 50 years later, the Wooten Brothers are still touring. The young brothers were often sought to share the stage with the likes of Curtis Mayfield, WAR, The Temptations, Ramsey Lewis, Stephanie Mills, Franky Beverly and Maze, Mongo Santamaria, and others. In 1972, the Wooten Brothers were hired as the opening band for Curtis Mayfield‘s hugely successful Superfly Tour. The eldest Wooten Brother, Regi, was fourteen years old. Victor was only five.

Victor Wooten has graced the cover of Bass Player Magazine five times. He is a founding member of the eclectic group Bela Fleck and the Flecktones and is recognized as one of the greatest living bassists today, often drawing comparisons to Jaco Pastorius. He is also an award-nominated author, naturalist, and music educator and has been running his unique music/nature camps since 2000. In 2010, he started his own record label, Vix Records, which has released a series of acclaimed recordings over the last few years.

WHEN 10:45 a.m., Wednesday, July 3. Time contingent on arrival of tour bus.

WHERE 40,000 Windows Café, UHD’s W.I. Dykes Library, Fifth Floor of One Main Building

VISUALS UHD’s most stunning room, surrounded by windows with breathtaking views of Downtown Houston, is the site for the taping. The recording technicians and a student audience will be in the room as Wooten performs—giving a close-up-and-personal, intimate feeling to the event.

WHO Renowned bassist Victor Wooten.

Series Producer Spencer Lightsy, UHD Associate Director of Corporate and Foundation Relations.