Free Virtual Book Event for The Mystery of the Monarchs with Author Barb Rosenstock and Illustrator Erika Meza

Austin, TX – Join the Texas Center for the Book (TCFB) on Tuesday, July 16 at 10 a.m. CT for a free virtual book event! Barb Rosenstock and Erika Meza, the author and illustrator of our 2024 Texas Great Read for children, The Mystery of the Monarchs, will be interviewed by Michele Chan Santos, TCFB Coordinator, about their beautiful book and the inspiring message it has for children and everyone who loves butterflies and nature. Barb and Erika will do a live Q&A with webinar attendees at the conclusion of the interview. View a book trailer of The Mystery of the Monarchs at https://bit.ly/TX_monarchs.

Register for the webinar at https://bit.ly/TXBookChat_Monarchs.

The Mystery of the Monarchs is a gorgeous picture book based on the true story of a scientist who solves the mysteries of monarch butterfly migration—with the help of schoolchildren! Young Fred Urquhart was fascinated by insects, especially his favorite, the monarch butterfly. He wondered where monarchs spent the winter. No one knew. After he became an entomologist (bug scientist), Fred and his wife, Norah, tagged hundreds of butterflies, hoping to solve the mystery of the monarchs. As many Texas students know, the monarch butterfly is the official state insect of Texas. Texas is an important state in monarch migration because it is situated between the principal breeding grounds in the north and the overwintering areas in Mexico.

This webinar is open to the public and suitable for librarians, teachers, families and anyone who loves monarch butterflies.

One of 50 state centers affiliated with the Center for the Book in the Library of Congress, the Texas Center for the Book is under the direction of the Texas State Library and Archives Commission. For more information contact Michele Chan Santos at mcsantos@tsl.texas.gov or visit tsl.texas.gov/centerforthebook.

The Texas State Library and Archives Commission provides Texans access to the information they need to be informed, productive citizens by preserving the archival record of Texas; enhancing the service capacity of public, academic and school libraries; assisting public agencies in the maintenance of their records; and meeting the reading needs of Texans with disabilities. For more information, visit www.tsl.texas.gov.