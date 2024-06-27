Free Houston Citizenship Clinic, Community Fair    To Open Doors for Eligible Immigrants

Labor unions and community allies said today an upcoming “Texas Together We Rise” Citizenship Clinic to be held in Houston in conjunction with the AFT’s national convention will open well-earned doors of opportunity for eligible immigrants and their families.

Immigrants looking to apply for naturalization who complete the Clinic on Sunday, July 21st, can leave with a completed ready-to-mail application that sets them on the road to citizenship. In addition, AFT’s community fair will offer free books and backpacks, health screenings, and a chance for those looking for a path to good, family-sustaining careers to connect with top-of-class union apprenticeship programs.

“By supporting a pathway to citizenship, we are growing our economy,” State Rep. Christina Morales, D-Houston, said during a news conference at the Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation. “Folks come to the U.S. and to Houston because they know this is the land of opportunity. As citizens, they enjoy freedoms that maybe they don’t have in their home country. Citizenship will open doors to numerous benefits, including the right to vote, the ability to have family members come to the United States, and recognition of the hard work and dedication that so many immigrants have brought to Houston.”

Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia praised the program for its recognition of the contribution of immigrants to our nation: “Make no mistake: Any time you sit at a restaurant, any time you may need your roof fixed, any time you have a plumbing problem, any hotel you stay in, and when people are looking for babysitters, and people to take care of their families, in all likelihood it is an immigrant doing that job.”

“Labor organizations across the State of Texas recognize that it’s important to give back, and I am so proud of their willingness and their support to host these free citizenship services and classes.”

Texas AFT Secretary-Treasurer Wanda Longoria said the union is proud to sponsor the clinic in conjunction with its national convention and proud to make it available at no charge.

“The ‘Texas Together We Rise’ Citizenship Program represents one of the most ground-breaking civic engagement programs in the entire American labor movement,” Longoria said. “It embodies the union movement’s philosophy of inclusion and democracy for all.”

Linda Morales of the Gulf Coast ALF said, “Citizenship is important – it provides security. It gives the opportunity to vote so you can have a voice in your government on issues that impact your family. It provides so much – the right to an education, to medical attention, and to labor opportunities.”

Fabiola Barreto, Texas AFL-CIO Citizenship Project Coordinator, discussed details of information sessions ahead of the clinic and thanked the couple of dozen partners who are working to make the event a success.

“Doing this work is not easy,” Texas AFL-CIO Secretary-Treasurer Leonard Aguilar declared as he thanked each participant. “It takes a community to get it done.”

See photos from event and flyers with details on upcoming information sessions at this Facebook link: https://tinyurl.com/4du5k7sx

The Texas AFL-CIO is the state labor federation consisting of 240,000 affiliated union members who advocate for working families in Texas.