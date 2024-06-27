Five Katy ISD Orchestra Ensembles Named  to State Honors List

KATY, TX [June 26, 2024] – Katy ISD’s fine arts students continue to garner outside acclaim, with five ensembles placing in the 2025 Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Honor Orchestra finals.

Leading the way, Tompkins High School’s Full Honor Orchestra, led by Matthew Porter and Stephen Bond, earned first place in the high school division.

Seven Lakes High School’s Symphony Orchestra, led by Desiree Overree, John Mays and Sean Carlton, earned third place, and Jordan High School’s Symphony Orchestra, led by Kyle Davis and Daniel Galloway, earned fifth place.

In the junior high school division, Beckendorff Junior High’s Honor Orchestra, led by Amy Williams, earned third place in the String category. Cinco Ranch Junior High’s Symphony Orchestra, led by Laura Vu, Rachelle Isaacson, Lisa James, Barbara Jones and Cole Blount, earned sixth place in the Full Orchestra division.

“I am extremely proud that Katy ISD has five ensembles represented among the 2025 honor orchestra state finalists,” said Damon Archer, Executive Director of Fine Arts. “Our students and educators have achieved the highest honor possible for Texas high school orchestral programs and continue to set a high bar for musical excellence.”

Each year, junior high and high school orchestra programs are invited to participate in the TMEA Honor Orchestra selection process. To be considered, programs submit recorded performances that advance through several rounds of judging. The first-place finalists will perform during the 2025 TMEA Clinic and Convention, scheduled for February 12-15 in San Antonio, Texas.

TMEA 2024 Honor Orchestra Winners