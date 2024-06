AUSTIN — A Disaster Recovery Center in Harris County will close on June 28 and reopen in a new location June 29.

The center closing at 7 p.m. June 28 is located at:

Spring Branch Community Family Development Center

8575 Pitner Rd.

Houston, TX 77080

The center will reopen at 7 a.m. June 29 in the new location:

SpringSpirit

8526 Pitner Rd.

Houston, TX 77080