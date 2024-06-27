CINCO RANCH BRANCH LIBRARY FEATURES CHILDREN’S THEATER PERFORMANCE OF CHICKEN BIG

In conjunction with Fort Bend County Libraries’ Summer Reading Challenge, the Cinco Ranch Branch Library will host a production of Chicken Big, a children’s theater performance, on Wednesday, July 10, beginning at 2:00 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy. The performance will be repeated at 3:00 pm.

This family-friendly performance is based on a children’s book written by Keith Graves and adapted to the stage as a one-act musical by Books Alive!

In this quirky revision of the classic “Chicken Little” story, a very small hen lays a big, giant egg. Out of this egg came one big, humongous . . . something. No matter how hard they try, these clueless chickens can’t make sense of the gigantic new member of their family — until he saves the day! Told with wacky, laugh-out-loud humor, this tale has silliness to spare!

The performance is presented by ARTreach’s Books Alive! program, which develops and performs musical-theater performances based on beloved children’s books that inspire literacy and promote theatrical creativity, while sending many positive messages.

Recommended for children in grades 1-5, this performance is made possible by the Friends of the Cinco Ranch Branch Library.

The performance is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call the Cinco Ranch Branch Library (281-395-1311) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734)