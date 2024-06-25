Public’s Assistant Needed to Identify Decedent

UNIDENTIFIED DECEDENT FLIER

Announcement Date: 6/24/2024   Date of

Death/Recovery:

   1/16/2024    
IFS Case Number: ML24-0223 Law Enforcement Agency and Case

Number:

 HCSO 2401-05629  
NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/116371    
Recovery Location: Near 121 Baker Road, Houston, TX 77094      
Demographic Description:
Sex: Male Height: Cannot estimate Age: 40-60 years Race: White
ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:
The remains consist only of a cranium (skull without mandbile/lower jaw). The bones of the nose are broken and healed. This may have caused a noticeble change of the nose shape.
CASE DETAILS:
The remains were recovered from a wooded area located near 121 Baker Road, Houston, Texas 77094.

 

PHOTOS:

None available