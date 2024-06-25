Public’s Assistant Needed to Identify Decedent

UNIDENTIFIED DECEDENT FLIER
|Announcement Date:
|6/24/2024
|Date of
Death/Recovery:
|1/16/2024
|IFS Case Number:
|ML24-0223
|Law Enforcement Agency and Case
Number:
|HCSO 2401-05629
|NamUs.gov:
|https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/116371
|Recovery Location:
|Near 121 Baker Road, Houston, TX 77094
|Demographic Description:
|Sex:
|Male
|Height:
|Cannot estimate
|Age:
|40-60 years
|Race:
|White
|ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:
|The remains consist only of a cranium (skull without mandbile/lower jaw). The bones of the nose are broken and healed. This may have caused a noticeble change of the nose shape.
|CASE DETAILS:
|The remains were recovered from a wooded area located near 121 Baker Road, Houston, Texas 77094.
PHOTOS:
None available