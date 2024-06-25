Public’s Assistance Needed to Find Next of Kin

To Whom It May Concern:

We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. We would appreciate your publishing a brief notice in the next few days in the hopes that family or friends may see the information and contact this office.

Sincerely,

Michelle R. Sanford, Ph.D., D-ABFE ID Coordinator

Forensic Investigations

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences Page 2 of 2

PATRICIA ANN CUNNINGHAM – White Female, 04/05/1953: Ms.

Cunningham died in the 9000 block of Bissonnet Street in Houston, TX on 05/27/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-2092.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/123747)

RUSTY RABALAIS – White Female, 06/14/1949: Ms. Rabalais died in the 6000 block of Pinemont Drive in Houston, TX on 05/29/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832- 927-5000 and refer to case ML24-2128.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/123748)

KELLY GENE SMITH – White Male, 05/11/1959: Mr. Smith died in the 1900 block of Huisson Street in Houston, TX on 06/01/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832- 927-5000 and refer to case ML24-2184.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/123749