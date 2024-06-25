Katy ISD Board Member Lance Redmon Earns Master Trustee Designation

KATY, TX [June 24, 2024] – At its June 24 Regular Board Meeting, the Katy ISD Board of Trustees honored one of its own, board member Lance Redmon, for earning the Master Trustee designation from the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB). Redmon was among this year’s cohort for the highly selective program that elevates school board members from across the state of Texas.

Thirty-three (33) Texas trustees attended the year-long program where they spent more than 75 hours learning how to achieve better governance and improve student support throughout their school districts. Reflecting on his leadership journey, Redmon shared, “My faith teaches me to consider others better than myself and to look out for their interests. This perspective has guided me throughout my service.” He added, “As a Christian leader, I believe in serving others with humility and integrity, always striving to reflect Christ’s love and compassion in all my actions. Leadership is not about being served but about serving others and making a positive impact in their lives.”

Redmon has served Katy ISD as a member of the Board of Trustees since 2019 and represents Position 2. He is actively involved in the community, having volunteered for the Katy ISD Education Foundation Board, Katy Improvement Council, and the PTA. He is also a graduate of Katy ISD’s Leadership Katy program and has served his local church.

“The Board congratulates Trustee Redmon on completing the Leadership TASB program,” said Victor Perez, Katy ISD Board President.

Leadership TASB has produced more than 1,000 Master Trustees in Texas since 1993. For more information about the Leadership TASB program and its impact, visit the Texas Association of School Boards website here.

Katy ISD Board Trustee Lance Redmon Photo Gallery