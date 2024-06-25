Hundreds of Katy ISD Student-Athletes Named to Academic All-State List

KATY, TX [June 24, 2024] – Three-hundred and seventy Katy ISD student-athletes excelled both in athletics and academics and earned a spot on the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) Academic All-State team for the 2023-2024 school year. These students managed to balance their rigorous training schedules with achieving high GPAs, class ranks, and impressive ACT/SAT scores.

“I am amazed with not only our students’ athletic performance on the court, field and track, but also with their dedication to their academic studies,” said Lance Carter, Executive Director of Athletics. “These student-athletes exemplify the very best of our athletics efforts in Katy ISD and we know that they will excel regardless of what they pursue in the future.”

Click the links below to view the Katy ISD students named to this year’s list.

Baseball

Basketball – Boys

Basketball – Girls

Cross Country

Football

Golf

Soccer – Boys

Soccer – Girls

Softball

Swim/Dive

Team Tennis

Tennis

Track – Boys

Track – Girls

Volleyball

Wrestling

Founded in 1930, THSCA is the largest association of coaches in the country, with more than 26,000 members. The organization’s mission is to support Texas high school coaches as they support students. Visit the THSCA website to learn more.

Katy ISD 2024 Academic All-State Photo Gallery