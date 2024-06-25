Harris County Pets Successfully Completes Inaugural County Pets on Wheels Event

Future events, which will provide low-cost neutering/spaying services, microchipping, and vaccinations, will be held monthly at various locations in Harris County.

HOUSTON – Harris County Pets (HCP) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its inaugural County Pets on Wheels event on Saturday, June 22, at Riley Chambers Park in Crosby, Texas.

The event, designed to provide affordable pet care to residents in need, saw a total of 20 dogs spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated – all at a low cost of $25. The first event was open only for dog owners in zip codes 77532 and 77652. All services were provided by licensed veterinarians and shelter staff from HCP.

“We are pleased with the turnout and positive response to our first County Pets on Wheels event,” said Corey Steele, Veterinary Public Health Director for Harris County Public Health (HCPH), which operates HCP. “This program allows us to directly reach pet owners who may face financial barriers to spaying or neutering their furry companions. Spaying and neutering is essential for animal welfare and helps to control pet overpopulation in our community.”

Expanding Accessibility

County Pets on Wheels will become a monthly event, moving to different locations throughout Harris County to better serve pet owners across the region. The program will continue to offer spaying/neutering, microchipping, and vaccinations at a significantly reduced cost for pet owners in select ZIP codes. Specific details regarding future event dates, locations, and participating ZIP codes will be announced every month.

Residents interested in participating in upcoming County Pets on Wheels events are encouraged to follow Harris County Pets on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.

“Harris County Pets remains committed to finding innovative ways to connect with pet owners beyond our shelter and ensure their furry friends receive the care they deserve,” said Steele.

HCP works to ensure the welfare of companion animals in Harris County through a variety of programs and services, including pet adoption, fostering, volunteering, rescues/transports, basic veterinary care for pet owners, and community outreach. For more information, visit www.CountyPets.com.