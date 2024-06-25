Harmony Public Schools wins more awards than any school system in America for school communications

HOUSTON – Texas-based Harmony Public Schools was honored with 43 awards for excellence in school communication and marketing this week by the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA), making the Texas charter school system the most award-winning public school of any size or any kind in America.

Harmony, which is headquartered in Houston but includes more than 60 locations in 23 communities across Texas, was recognized for its extraordinary efforts in keeping families informed and engaged during the 2023-24 school year, as well as spreading positive school culture through effective communications and marketing strategies.

The awards Harmony received were:

Award of Excellence (21)

Award of Merit (15)

Honorable Mention (7)

Team members earning awards included John Boyd, Susan Campbell, Shadan Gunonu, Tim Hallila, Candice Keutzer, Mark Kramer, Emma Lewis, Sally Magnuson, Dani Marquez, Allen Reid, Nicole Romanos, Tracie Seed and Ajdina Selimovic.

“Harmony Public Schools has a great story to share, and we’re proud to be a part of doing that each school year,” John Boyd, Harmony’s Chief Communications & Marketing Officer, said.

Harmony also won 51 awards this spring from the Texas Public School Relations Association (TSPRA) annual awards in Sugar Land, Texas.

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in 23 cities across the state, including Greater Houston, DFW, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, Bryan, Beaumont, and the Rio Grande Valley. Harmony’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning, and college readiness.

Harmony Public Schools is currently accepting applications for students and team members.

About Harmony Public Schools

Harmony Public Schools are more than 60 high-performing PreK-12 college preparatory charter schools throughout Texas. Harmony blends the highest standards and expectations, with a rigorous math- and science-centered curriculum and dedicated and engaged teachers and families to cultivate excellence and prepare students to succeed in college, careers and life. At Harmony Public Schools, we believe every child can succeed, and we are committed to helping them realize their full potential. To learn more about Harmony Public Schools and our 58 campuses across Texas, please visit: www.harmonytx.org, and follow us on Twitter at @HarmonyEdu and ‘Like’ us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HarmonyTexas.

