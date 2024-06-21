Texas Achieves 10 Consecutive Months of Record High Jobs with 41,800 Added in May

AUSTIN ⎯ For the 10th consecutive month, the state of Texas has set a record-high level for jobs, while the number of employed Texans and the state’s civilian labor force have each reached new highs for the last five months. Texas’ seasonally adjusted total nonfarm employment increased to 14,195,600 after 41,800 jobs were added over the month in May, reflecting monthly growth in 47 of the last 49 months and annual growth for 38 consecutive months.

Texas’ annual nonfarm employment expanded by 2.3 percent which outpaced the nation by half a point, as the state added 316,700 jobs since May 2023.

Texas’ seasonally adjusted civilian labor force grew by 35,900 people in May to reach a new high of 15,262,600. This included the addition of 32,500 employed Texans over the month. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate registered at 4.0 percent, which was equal to the national unemployment rate.

“More than 200,000 people have joined the Texas workforce since May 2023, and we continue to lead the nation in year-over-year growth,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “TWC provides a number of tools for both job seekers and employers as we continue to grow the Texas workforce.”

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities added 13,300 jobs, registering as the industry with the largest over-the-month increase. Another 6,900 positions were added in Leisure and Hospitality.

“Texas continues to outpace the nation in nearly all industries and continues to increase the number of employed Texans,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “With job opportunities increasing, students and job seekers have multiple resources to help navigate the job market and create a career pathway.”

The Midland Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) had the lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 2.4 percent in May, followed by the Amarillo MSA at 2.8 percent, and College Station-Bryan MSA at 3.0 percent.

“The Texas Workforce Commission strives to meet the evolving needs of both employers and their workforce through innovative programs like the Lone Star Workforce of the Future fund,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza. “With more than 40,000 jobs added in the state, I encourage Texas employers to utilize TWC resources to propel their workforce to new heights.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. *All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market Information Data for June is scheduled to be released on Friday, July 19, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. (CT).