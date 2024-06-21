Sen. Cruz Statement on Murder of 12-Year-Old Jocelyn Nungaray, Illegal Alien Suspects

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) demanded action following the murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray of Houston, and the arrest of two suspects, both illegal aliens who entered the U.S. through El Paso earlier this year.

Sen. Cruz said, “This is horrifying. If guilty, both of these men should receive the death penalty for this horrible crime. These men are illegal aliens and Jocelyn Nungaray would still be alive and with her family if not for Joe Biden’s open border policies. The Biden administration is directly responsible. My heart goes out to Jocelyn’s family. We must give them justice. Joe Biden is out of excuses: He must reinstate Remain in Mexico and end catch-and-release immediately, or we will lose more innocent life. There is no time for half measures—we need to look at what works, and do it now.”