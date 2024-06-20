The Lighthouse Church and Ministries to Host Cry Out Conference: A Transformative Experience of Healing and Empowerment

Three-Day Conference in Houston Leads Attendees on Journey of Breaking Barriers, Renewing Spirits, and Paving the Path to a Divine Purpose

HOUSTON—The Lighthouse Church and Ministries (TLHC) is hosting Cry Out 2024, June 21-23 at the George R. Brown Convention Center. This three-day experience is a journey of spiritual worship and empowerment, uniting individuals in pursuit of personal breakthroughs, restoration, and the transformation of life’s challenges into pathways toward divine purpose. In an atmosphere charged with hope, Cry Out allows people to transform pain and sorrow into power, potential, and purpose.

Formed last year by visionary Pastor Keion Henderson, Founder and Senior Pastor of The Lighthouse Church and Ministries, Cry Out provides the tools to embrace a profound practice of surrender in an electrifying atmosphere of worship and fellowship.

“Cry Out is much more than a conference or a church service. It is a celebration of inner strength and a pathway to a deeper understanding of the action needed to overcome any diXiculty in our lives through the act of crying out,” said Pastor Henderson. “By giving ourselves in complete surrender to God—literally crying out to Him for deliverance—we open our hearts to the beautiful destiny that He has prepared for us.”

Just as TLHC is one of America’s fastest-growing churches, Cry Out has become one of the most anticipated conferences, attracting attendees and special guests from around the world. In addition to the spiritual leaders speaking on the main stage, the event includes several breakout sessions and workshops with leaders and inﬂuencers in ﬁnance, relationships, and mental and physical wellness.

Some of the featured guests at Cry Out 2024 include:

Bishop D. Jakes: Founder of The Potter’s House (Dallas) and keynote speaker on June 23.

Dharius Daniels : Lead pastor of Change Church (California, Florida, New Jersey) and keynote speaker on June 21.

: Lead pastor of Change Church (California, Florida, New Jersey) and keynote speaker on June 21. Reverend Sam Rodriguez : Lead pastor of New Season (California), President of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, and keynote speaker on June

: Lead pastor of New Season (California), President of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, and keynote speaker on June Lady Shaunie Henderson : First Lady of TLHC, entrepreneur, media mogul, fashion icon, author.

: First Lady of TLHC, entrepreneur, media mogul, fashion icon, author. Lenard “Charlamagne” McKelvey : Worldwide media producer and entrepreneur, hosting a talk on men’s mental health.

: Worldwide media producer and entrepreneur, hosting a talk on men’s mental health. Deion Sanders : NFL Hall of Famer and head football coach at the University of Colorado, will discuss ﬁnding purpose and building

: NFL Hall of Famer and head football coach at the University of Colorado, will discuss ﬁnding purpose and building Tamika Mallory : Social justice leader, will join Lady Shaunie Henderson and others for a discussion on living an Undefeated

: Social justice leader, will join and others for a discussion on living an Undefeated Victoria Washington: Founder of The House of WE, will join Latasha Gillespie and Darlene McCoy on a women’s transformation

On June 22, several of gospel’s biggest names come together for Cry Out After Hours. This indoor musical show will feature Fred Hammond, Nephew Tommy, and an appearance by Tye Tribbett.

For a complete list of special guests, additional information, and registration, visit cryoutexperience.com

Date/Time: June 21; 10:00 am-6:00 pm: Speakers and Workshops

8:00 pm-10:30 pm: Evening Keynote with Dr. Dharius Daniels

June 22; 10:00 am-6:00 pm: Speakers and Workshops 8:00 pm-11:30 pm: Cry Out After Hours Concert

June 23; 10:00 am-1:00 pm: Worship Service with Bishop T.D. Jakes Location: George R. Brown Convention Center

1001 Avenida De Las Americas; Houston, Texas; 77010

About The Lighthouse Church and Ministries

The Lighthouse Church and Ministries (TLHC) is a contemporary ministry led by Senior Pastor Keion Henderson and First Lady Shaunie Henderson and is one of the fastest- growing churches in America. Founded in Houston, Texas, in 2009, TLHC welcomes more than 22,000 members to in-person services at ﬁve campuses each week. Through 30 unique ministries, TLHC maintains a global impact, reaching millions of unique weekly viewers online across six continents. The mission of TLHC is to translate the Word of God at the intersection of faith and culture, equipping people to realize their full potential through spiritual application and human stewardship.