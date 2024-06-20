Sugar Land gardener to talk about shade plants

Suma Mudan, a Sugar Land Master Gardener, will present the June 28 Landscape Success class “Shade Gardening-Ideas and Tips.”

The Fort Bend County Master Gardener class is free and will be offered on Zoom starting at 1 p.m. Registration is required. Register at Meeting Registration – Zoom. All registered attendees will receive a link to the class recording.

A Master Gardener since 2014, Mudan will be including several shade plants she has in her front-yard shade garden. She will address questions such as: “Are you struggling with part of full shade in your yard?” and “Have you tried different plants with little success?”

Learn how to make your yard appear lush with varieties of foliage. Learn about plants that bloom in the shade and offer seasonal interest. Register for the class and learn what, where and when to plant in the shade garden.

Landscape Success is a 6-class online program to help create and maintain beautiful home landscapes.

The last class in this year’s series will be “Tree Care Basics” on Aug. 23. Learn more at Landscape Success – Fort Bend (agrilife.org)

For questions and information, contact: Brandy Rader at 281-342-3034 or brandy.rader@ag.tamu.edu.

All FBMG fundraisers, courses, and events are brought to you by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension – Fort Bend County.