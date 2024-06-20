Protect Yourself and Your Community from Mosquitoes

National Mosquito Control Week is June 20 – 26

HOUSTON – As temperatures rise, so does the prevalence of mosquitoes. In recognition of National Mosquito Control Week, June 20-26, Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is raising awareness about the importance of mosquito control and prevention to protect public health.

Mosquitoes are not just a nuisance; they carry several dangerous diseases, including West Nile virus, Zika virus, dengue fever, and chikungunya. These diseases pose serious health risks, particularly to children, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems. National Mosquito Control Week is a critical time to educate the public on effective mosquito prevention strategies and the resources available to them.

Tips to Prevent Mosquito Breeding and Bites:

Eliminate Standing Water: Mosquitoes lay their eggs in stagnant water. Regularly empty and clean birdbaths, flowerpot saucers, pet water dishes, and other containers that collect water.

Mosquitoes lay their eggs in stagnant water. Regularly empty and clean birdbaths, flowerpot saucers, pet water dishes, and other containers that collect water. Use Insect Repellent: Apply EPA-registered insect repellents containing DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus when spending time outdoors.

Apply EPA-registered insect repellents containing DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus when spending time outdoors. Wear Protective Clothing: Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and socks to reduce mosquito bites, especially during peak mosquito activity times, such as dawn and dusk.

Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and socks to reduce mosquito bites, especially during peak mosquito activity times, such as dawn and dusk. Install Screens: Ensure windows and doors are properly screened to keep mosquitoes out of your home.

Ensure windows and doors are properly screened to keep mosquitoes out of your home. Maintain Your Yard: Keep grass and shrubs trimmed and remove debris where mosquitoes can hide.

HCPH is committed to safeguarding the health of our community through comprehensive mosquito control programs. Our efforts include regular surveillance, larvicide applications, and public education campaigns to reduce mosquito populations and the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

For more information about mosquito control and prevention, visit HCPH’s Mosquito & Vector Control Division page or call (713) 440-4800.