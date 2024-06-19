Texas A&M Engineering Leads Nation in Engineering Research Expenditures

The college’s graduate program also ranked No. 8 among public engineering schools and No. 12 overall in the 2024 U.S. News and World Report rankings.

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — In a testament to its commitment to innovation and academic excellence, the College of Engineering at Texas A&M University has secured the No. 1 spot in fiscal year 2023 engineering research expenditures with $444.7 million in spending, according to the rankings released today by U.S. News & World Report 2024-2025 Best Engineering Graduate Schools Rankings.

“This accomplishment solidifies our position as a premier hub for cutting-edge research and reinforces our commitment to excellence in engineering education and innovation,” said John Sharp, chancellor of The Texas A&M University System. “It is a testament to the dedication and ingenuity of our faculty and students who continue to advance engineering research and make significant contributions to the state, country and world.”

Since 2013, the Chancellor’s Research Initiative has provided one-time funds to recruit and hire faculty who will have a transformational impact. The active faculty at Texas A&M Engineering holds 35 memberships in national academies — 32 in the National Academy of Engineering, two in the National Academy of Sciences and one in the National Academy of Medicine.

“We were able to achieve this due to an increase in our National Academy members, thanks in part to the Chancellor’s Research Initiative,” said Dr. Robert H. Bishop, vice chancellor and dean of engineering and director of the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station. “Attracting top-tier faculty members leads directly to conducting high-quality research. When you bring in leading experts in their fields, they not only contribute groundbreaking ideas and innovations but also elevate the overall research standards of the institution. This initiative has proven to be a catalyst for enhancing our research capabilities and reputation.”

The college also ranked 12th nationally and eighth among public institutions for its graduate engineering program, solidifying its reputation as a leader in engineering education and research. The college’s performance underscores its pivotal role in advancing global cutting-edge research and technological developments.

“These rankings underscore why Texas A&M attracts world-class faculty and researchers and some of the best and brightest students from around the state, the country and the world,” Bishop said. “We prepare students to be leaders and innovators in their fields, and we invest deeply in supporting their work and advancing high-impact research.”

Eight departments secured positions in the top 10 among public institutions. Four departments clinched the No. 1 spot in Texas, including biological and agricultural, industrial, materials and nuclear engineering. Materials science climbed three places to claim a spot in the top 10 among public institutions at No. 9.

College of Engineering

No. 12 (No. 8 public)

Aerospace

No. 10 (No. 7 public)

Biological and Agricultural

No. 8 (No. 7 public, No. 1 in Texas)

Biomedical

No. 34 (No. 17 public)

Chemical

No. 21 (No. 12 public)

Civil and Environmental

No. 12 (No. 9 public)

Computer Engineering

No. 24 (No. 12 public)

Computer Science

No. 45 (No. 26 public)

Electrical

No. 20 (No. 12 public)

Industrial

No. 11 (No. 7 public, No. 1 in Texas)

Materials Science

No. 16 (No. 9 public, No. 1 in Texas)

Mechanical

No. 16 (No. 8 public)

Nuclear

No. 6 (No. 5 public, No. 1 in Texas)

Petroleum

No. 2 (No. 2 public)

