Seven Lakes High School Earns Second Place in Lone Star Cup

KATY, TX [June 18, 2024] – Katy ISD is pleased to share that Seven Lakes High School has earned second place in 6A in this year’s University Interscholastic League Lone Star Cup. The University Interscholastic League (UIL) is an organization responsible for establishing rules and overseeing nearly all athletic, musical, and academic competitions for public primary and secondary schools in Texas.

Seven Lakes is the highest-ranked 6A high school in the greater Houston area.

Annually, the award is given to one school in each classification, honoring the best overall athletic and academic programs. Each school’s composite score includes their standing in the following UIL events: Academics; Baseball; Basketball; Congress; Cross Country; Film; Football; Golf; Marching Band; Mariachi; Military March Band; One Act Play; Robotics BEST; Robotics FIRST; Soccer; Softball; Spirit; Swimming & Diving; Team Tennis; Tennis; Theatrical Design; Track & Field; Volleyball; and Wrestling.

“Texas is filled with outstanding academic and athletic talent, and it is great to know that Katy ISD’s Seven Lakes High School is ranked among the best overall schools,” said Lance Carter, Executive Director of Athletics.

Seven Lakes was last named to the 6A list in the 2014-15 school year, placing fourth that year. Cinco Ranch High School was also named to the list that year, earning eighth place.