Sen. Cruz Blasts Biden Executive Action to Give Amnesty to Illegal Aliens

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) made the following statement blasting Biden’s executive action to give mass amnesty to illegal aliens:

“The Biden Border Crisis is exacting a devastating toll on Americans and has taken innocent lives like Laken Riley, Jeremy Caceres, and Rachel Morin. While our border is being overrun by ISIS terrorists and cartel criminals, Joe Biden’s top priority is to give amnesty to illegal aliens. He has utterly abandoned the American people.

“This amnesty program allows illegal aliens to get citizenship and vote in future elections. Make no mistake: Joe Biden views every illegal alien as a future Democrat voter. That is why he is willing to look the other way while Americans are being murdered, our communities are being overrun by crime, and our young people are being poisoned by fentanyl flowing across the border—he views the American people’s suffering as an acceptable price to pay to gain future Democrat voters. Democrats are out of touch with the American people. They have given up trying to persuade American citizens that their ideas are rational and good for the country, and they are instead importing illegal aliens.

“Don’t believe the lie that Joe Biden cares about securing the border. His fake ‘border security’ executive order is nothing more than a messaging ploy for the propagandists in the media to push ahead of the November election. On the contrary, he wants our country to be invaded by more illegal aliens, and this amnesty program is the proof. Offering mass amnesty will incentivize more illegal aliens to cross the border and will exacerbate the pain and suffering of the Americans that the Biden administration has left behind.”