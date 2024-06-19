Katy ISD Named to Honor Roll List for Narrowing Achievement Gaps

KATY, TX [June 18, 2024] – Katy ISD has been named a 2023 Texas Honor Roll District for its commitment to narrowing achievement gaps, particularly for socioeconomically disadvantaged student populations.

Only 89 Texas school districts, approximately 10% of those eligible for consideration, were named to the list.

“The strongest evidence of our success is that our students – all of our students – continue to make strides in their academic achievement, and the STAAR results are just one way to measure that,” said Dr. Christine Caskey, Chief Academic Officer. “Being named to the state Honor Roll list is just further evidence that our efforts are successful.”

Twenty-seven of the District’s schools were also named to the list:

Cinco Ranch High School

Katy High School

Seven Lakes High School

Taylor High School

Adams Junior High

Beck Junior High

Beckendorff Junior High

Cinco Ranch Junior High

Katy Junior High

Seven Lakes Junior High

Stockdick Junior High

Tays Junior High

WoodCreek Junior High

Alexander Elementary

Bethke Elementary

Campbell Elementary

Creech Elementary

Fielder Elementary

Griffin Elementary

Jenks Elementary

Randolph Elementary

Rylander Elementary

Shafer Elementary

Stanley Elementary

Wilson Elementary

Wolman Elementary

WoodCreek Elementary

The Honor Roll list, compiled by the Educational Results Partnership, assesses students’ STAAR outcomes, specifically from 2019 to 2023, to mark gains in reading, writing and math proficiency.

The Texas Honor Roll is presented by the Campaign for Business and Education Excellence in collaboration with the Texas Business Leadership Council and other state business partners. Visit the Honor Roll web page to learn more.