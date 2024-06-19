DPS Announces New Texas Highway Patrol Assistant Chief

(Left to Right: Former Assistant Chief Justin Chrane, Assistant Chief Bruce James)

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announces the promotion of Bruce James to Assistant Chief of the Texas Highway Patrol (THP). This promotion is a result of the retirement of Assistant Chief Justin Chrane who served the department for nearly 30 years.

“For nearly three decades, Justin Chrane represented the best of the Texas Department of Public Safety, and we will be forever grateful for his service and dedication to protecting Texas,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “I have no doubt Bruce James will continue with the highest standards we’ve come to expect, and I look forward to seeing all that he accomplishes in this new role.”

Justin Chrane served the department for 27 years, first joining in January of 1997 as a THP Trooper, serving in Decatur, Terrell and Austin. He would later be promoted to sergeant and serve in Bastrop, before being promoted to lieutenant at the Capitol in 2006. In 2008, Chrane promoted to captain and served as the K-9 Coordinator. He was then stationed briefly in El Paso after promoting to major in 2014. Chrane then transferred back to Austin as operational major and served as the Executive Director of Operation Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort (CARE), a nationwide initiative to reduce and prevent crashes. In March 2020, Chrane promoted to Assistant Chief of the Texas Highway Patrol. Chrane is a second-generation employee.

Bruce James, Assistant Chief, Texas Highway Patrol

Bruce James began his law enforcement career as a patrol officer with the San Angelo Police Department (SAPD) in 1987. He later transferred to SAPD’s Criminal Investigation Division specializing in child abuse and neglect investigations. James also spent time serving as SAPD’s hit-and-run investigator. In 2000, James joined DPS, his first duty station being in Ozona. In 2007, he transferred to the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) service and subsequently promoted to sergeant and lieutenant in 2008 and 2011, respectively. In 2014, James promoted to captain in Garland, then transferred to Weslaco and promoted to major in 2018. In 2019, he transferred one last time to serve in the THP Chief’s Office at DPS headquarters in Austin. In June 2024, he was promoted to Assistant Chief. James received the DPS Purple Heart Citation in 2012 and graduated from the Texas DPS Command College in 2017.

James’ promotion is effective immediately. He remains stationed at DPS headquarters in Austin.