AUSTIN – A Disaster Recovery Center in Harris County will close temporarily at 3 p.m. today because of severe weather forecast for the area. The center will resume operation at 7 a.m. June 19, weather permitting.

Center location:

Leon Z Grayson Community Center

13828 Corpus Christi St.

Houston, TX 77015

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4781. Follow the FEMA Region 6 X account at X.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.