Fort Bend Chamber Earns Top Marks Again!

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce has earned its third 5-Star Accreditation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. This is the highest level of achievement that places them among the top one percent of all chambers of commerce nationwide. “This rigorous review includes all aspects of a chamber’s policies, operations, and programming” said Raymond P. Towle, U.S. Chamber Vice President, Federation Relations, and IOM. “When a chamber of commerce earns the Accreditation designation, it is widely recognized throughout the industry as a mark of excellence for the organization, as well as its staff and leadership. Accreditation validates a chamber as having programs that benefit its local economy and positively influence its community.”

As a 5-Star chamber for the last ten years, the achievement reflects the Chamber’s commitment to excellence, with sound policies, efficient operations, and a demonstrably positive impact on Fort Bend County. This three-peat is a proud accomplishment for the Fort Bend Chamber Board of Directors and team under the leadership of Chairwoman Qiara Suggs.

“Congratulations to the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce on achieving the prestigious five-star accreditation! This remarkable accomplishment is a testament to the dedication and excellence of Keri Schmidt, our CEO and President, along with her outstanding team in serving our business community,” says Suggs, “Being one of only 41 accredited chambers in Texas and 190 nationwide highlights this elite status and exceptional impact. As the Board Chairwoman, it is an incredible honor to witness and support the outstanding work that has led to this recognition. We are thrilled to celebrate this success and look forward to the continued excellence and leadership of our chamber.”

The purpose of the U.S. Chamber’s Accreditation Program is to facilitate continuing excellence in the chamber industry and to foster a pro-business environment across America. To receive Accreditation, a chamber must meet minimum standards in their operations and programs, including areas of governance, government affairs, communications, and technology. The Fort Bend Chamber received perfect scores in seven out of nine sections. This extensive self-review can take 6-9 months to complete. Local chambers are rated Accredited, 3-Stars, 4-Stars, or 5-Stars. Determination is made by the Accrediting Board, a committee of U.S. Chamber board members.

About the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is a 5-star accredited, the largest single-county chamber in the greater Houston region and the largest business organization in Fort Bend County representing over 1,000 business organizations, over 5,000 individuals, and over 200,000 jobs. As the advocate for excellence in Fort Bend County and beyond, we do essential work to protect the business interests in our region. The organization has been able, over the last 50 years, to be a strong and successful voice for business due to the solid and impressive investment of our members. The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce creates, enhances and promotes the dynamic environment in which we work and live.