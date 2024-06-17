YMCA OF GREATER HOUSTON MARKS 20 YEARS OF EMPOWERING YOUTH THROUGH YMCA OPERATION BACKPACK

The initiative aims to provide essential school supplies to 30,000 Houston area students, giving them hope for a brighter future

HOUSTON (June 17, 2024)—Today, the YMCA of Greater Houston has launched its annual YMCA Operation Backpack initiative, which provides school supplies, backpacks, and opportunities for youth to attend YMCA after-school programs. This year marks 20 years of the YMCA of Greater Houston empowering Houston youth for academic success, instilling them with hope and essential tools needed for a successful start to the 2024 – 2025 school year. Houstonians can continue supporting Houston’s youth by contributing to YMCA Operation Backpack from June 17 – July 19.

“Education is a cornerstone of our society, and we are committed to engaging with the future generation to ensure everyone has equal opportunities to succeed. Spearheading YMCA Operation Backpack for two decades is a testament to our unwavering dedication to our community,” said Stephen Ives, president and CEO YMCA of Greater Houston. “We are focused on the continued effort to create not just a physical space but also developmental and emotional well-being opportunities for people who truly need it most. We are grateful for our incredible partners who are helping us achieve this initiative.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Houston has a higher-than-average child poverty rate, which has been shown to impact children’s learning. Through its partnership with H-E-B, KIAH-TV CW39, Radar Promotions, and Air Specialist, YMCA Operation Backpack aims to distribute backpacks and school supplies to 30,000 students in communities across the Houston area.

Houstonians can help make a positive impact on the lives of students and contribute to one of the state’s largest back-to-school drives starting June 17 in the following ways:

Donate online at ymcaoperationbackpack.org

ymcaoperationbackpack.org Text YMCABACKPACK to 24365

to Make a donation at your local YMCA

Donate a new backpack at your local YMCA

Share this campaign with family and friends!

Funds raised during the YMCA Operation Backpack initiative will directly benefit local youth and be used to purchase backpacks as well as provide opportunities for youth to attend YMCA after school programs to support students’ bright futures. Youth Development, encompassing Out of School Time, Early Care, Teens, and Outreach, stands as a fundamental pillar of the YMCA of Greater Houston. Committed to enriching communities and the individuals within them, the Y diligently offers program services tailored to foster growth and opportunity. The Y strives to provide invaluable opportunities that may otherwise be unavailable to the Houston community.

The YMCA of Greater Houston is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, and all donations are tax-deductible. To receive more information about eligibility and receiving supplies please contact your local YMCA. To learn more about how to donate to YMCA Operation Backpack, please visit ymcaoperationbackpack.org and follow the organization on Facebook @YMCAHouston and Instagram @YMCAHouston.

About YMCA of Greater Houston

Founded in 1886, the Y remains committed to the health of more than half a million people, helping families grow and thrive through programs and services at locations across Greater Houston. Strengthening the community is our cause. Together, we connect active, engaged Greater Houston Area residents to build a better us.