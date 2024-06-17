Sen. Cruz Statement on Advancement of JUDGES Act in Senate Judiciary Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, made the following statement after the Committee unanimously advanced the Judicial Understaffing Delays Getting Emergencies Solved (JUDGES) Act, a bill that he led alongside other senators. This bill would increase the number of federal district judges to address judicial shortages and backlog.

In a statement, Sen. Cruz said, “I am grateful the Senate Judiciary Committee came together in a bipartisan and unanimous way to improve the federal court system for Texans and millions of other Americans across the country. This legislation will help alleviate the backlog many judges are dealing with, and in particular, I’m proud that it will install 13 new district judges in Texas and allow judges to hear cases in College Station.”

BACKGROUND

The JUDGES Act would install 13 new district judges in Texas, in all judicial four districts over the next 12 years. It would also allow federal judges to hear cases in College Station, improving judicial access in the College Station/Bryan area.