New Public Service Hours Announced by Texas State Library and Archives Commission

Austin, TX – The Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) has announced a change in hours affecting public services at its Austin headquarters at 1201 Brazos St. in the Capitol complex. TSLAC’s Library Reference Reading Room and Archives Reading Room will be open 9:00 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month, effective July 1.

Appointments to use archival materials are encouraged but not required. Researchers must be currently registered as a TSLAC patron prior to viewing archival materials. Library materials and public computers with internet access are available in the Reference Reading Room without an appointment. Visitors are also encouraged to view TSLAC’s rotating Texas history lobby exhibits featuring materials from the State Archives. The agency’s lobby and general business hours are unchanged: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on second Saturdays.

TSLAC preserves and documents the shared heritage and culture of Texas by identifying, collecting and making available the official archival records of Texas government. From historical treasures such as the first Texas Constitution to government digital records, the TSLAC Archives and Information Services Division maintains and provides access to more than 200 million pages of archival documents, more than two million volumes of printed library materials and more than 10 million born-digital and digitized records, available in the Texas Digital Archive.

Named a National Literary Landmark, the Lorenzo de Zavala State Archives and Library Building is the agency’s flagship located directly east of the Texas Capitol. View the six flags flown over Texas, six Texas seal mosaics, panoramic Texas history mural and Texas history exhibits.

For more information about visiting the Texas State Library and Archives Commission: www.tsl.texas.gov/visit or call (512) 463-5437.

The Texas State Library and Archives Commission provides Texans access to the information they need to be informed, productive citizens by preserving the archival record of Texas; enhancing the service capacity of public, academic and school libraries; assisting public agencies in the maintenance of their records; and meeting the reading needs of Texans with disabilities. For more information, visit www.tsl.texas.gov.