Imagine Nation Kid Expo Invites Families to a World of Imagination in Katy, Texas

Who: Imagine Nation Kid Expo, hosted by founder Stacie Bowles, featuring notable guests such as Bradley Smith (YouTube’s Combo Panda), Chris Foreman (Marvel Comics artist), Chad Townsend (Warner Brothers and Disney TV Animation talent), and other local and national talents. Video brief: https://youtu.be/gN0uqaBgJKI

What: A vibrant, family-friendly expo designed to inspire creativity and imagination among attendees of all ages. The event includes character photo ops, meet and greets with industry professionals, interactive activities, arts and crafts, shopping opportunities, and themed food stations.

When: Friday, June 22nd, and Saturday, June 23rd, 2023. Doors open at 10:00 AM and close at 6:00 PM both days.

Where: Merrell Center, 6301 S Stadium Ln, Katy, TX 77494 (media passes available).

Why: The Imagine Nation Kid Expo offers a unique opportunity for families to engage in creative and imaginative activities in a community-centered environment. It showcases the talents of local entrepreneurs and artists while providing a fun and engaging experience for children and adults alike. This event is ideal for families looking to kick off their summer with a burst of creativity and fun.

Additional Details:

General admission and VIP experiences available.

Free parking with food available for purchase (public).

Media are invited to cover the array of activities, interview the event founder, Stacie Bowles, and interact with guest talents and attendees.

Visuals and Opportunities for Coverage:

Interviews with Stacie Bowles, founder, and various guest talents.

Live demonstrations of interactive activities and arts & crafts.

Footage of families engaging in various expo activities.

Character interactions and photo ops.

Website for More Information: www.ImagineNationExpo.com

Note to Editors:

High-resolution images and detailed press kit available upon request.

Advanced interviews with Stacie Bowles and guest talents can be arranged prior to the event.