Houston Refugee Consortium Celebrates World Refugee Day

WHAT: On the heels of World Refugee Day, celebrated annually on June 20, the Houston Refugee Consortium, led by Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, the Bilingual Education Institute, Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston, YMCA International Services and community partners will host a community event to celebrate the approximately 70,000 refugees and immigrants who call Houston home.

There will be a fashion show, dance performance, country representation, chess tournament, and other activities for families and their children to enjoy.

WHEN: Saturday, June 22, 2024

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: Wisdom High School

6529 Beverly Hill Street

Houston, Texas 77057

WHY: The United Nations established World Refugee Day in December 2020 to honor the strength and perseverance of refugees. This observance is a recognition of the significant contributions of refugees in their host communities, promoting understanding and empathy. With more than 70 million people forcibly displaced worldwide, the urgency of the refugee crisis makes World Refugee Day more pertinent than ever. It is a call to action, aiming to raise awareness and support for those who have been forced to flee their homes due to conflict, persecution, or natural disasters.

ON-SITE CONTACTS:

Rasha Issa, Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, (c) 832-714-4357

Lili Baurelein, Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston, (c) 346-599-3033