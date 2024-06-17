Fort Bend County Fair Magana Family Named Fair Honorees  

It’s a family affair. The Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo’s 2024 Fair honorees will be the Magana Family. Family patriarch Sam Magana and his 8 adult children, Sammy, Roland, Wallace, Melinda, Ricky, Sandra, Sharon, and Barbara have long supported the Fair. The family has been involved in the Fair’s rodeo competitions, exhibiting animals, Life Members, Buyers Group contributors, award and buckle sponsors, and volunteers for the Exceptional Rodeo Committee, a rodeo experience for kids living with intellectual and physical disabilities. “The Magana family’s commitment to the Exceptional Rodeo is relentless. As a family, they share their passion for the sport of rodeo with these kids, and it is incredible to witness,” says Fort Bend County Fair Association’s President Alicia Casias. “It is a well-deserved recognition for a family that has been involved in the Fair for decades.”

From the days of the original 4-day Fair run off Highway 90, the 84-year-old Sam Magana has been a part of the Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo. “I can remember getting bucked off the legendary bull V61 at the old fairgrounds,” says Sam, who has been a Fair Life Member for over 60 years. “Once the Fair moved over to where it is today, I have had box seats, I watch my kids and my grandkids show animals, I have thrown my cowboy hat in the air to celebrate a winning ride or run in the rodeo arena, and I have spent a lot of money on turkey legs,” says the Sugar Land resident with a smile. “But I am privileged to be honored as a family from our hometown Fair; it’s a real honor, and I know my wife, Delia, is smiling down from heaven.”

The family is no stranger to hard work. As volunteers to the Exceptional Rodeo Committee, this year they will be celebrating 11 years of putting on the event. Over 1,000 Fort Bend County kids who may be on the Autism spectrum to being wheelchair bound, have participated in the annual event. “When our family started putting on the Exceptional Rodeo, it was organized chaos. As long as I knew that my brothers and sisters were at their assigned areas to supervise, I knew I had nothing to worry about,” says Barbara Magana Robertson, Chairman of the Exceptional Rodeo. “As a family, we have been blessed, so to be able to share my family’s love of the Western lifestyle and the sport of rodeo with these kids who typically can’t even take a field trip, it is an amazing effort, and I could not be prouder of my family, our friends, and all the dedicated volunteers who make it all possible.”

In the livestock arena the family have been top exhibitors in various livestock shows. “When Ricky was in the Grand Champion drive with his lamb, I think I swallowed my tobacco chew; by the time Sharon won Grand Champion Lamb, I knew not to have tobacco in my mouth,” says Magana. Sam and his family have spent countless hours in the livestock barn, seeing his children and grandchildren show their animals.

The rodeo arena was a second home to all the siblings. From roping and riding to carrying the flags for the grand entry, the brothers and sisters have had their share of winning rides, smooth runs, and endless memories. “I have so many memories. Cheering on my brother during a bull ride, or my sister on making a barrel run, to watching my dad and brothers compete in the Fair’s ranch rodeo, and seeing my dad get recognized for his induction to the Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame, as a family the rodeo has been a treasure trove of family time,” says Barbara, who also serves on the Speakers Committee.

As fair honorees, the Magana Family will participate in many Fair events, including the kick-off parade on Friday, September 27th, and various receptions. The 2024 Fair will run from September 27th to October 6th. For more information, call the Fair Office at 281-342-6171 or visit fortbendcountyfair.com.