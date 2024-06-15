Fort Bend County Health and Human Services Announces Re-opening of Clinical Health Services in Missouri City After Extensive Renovations

Missouri City, TX– Fort Bend County Health and Human Services (FBCHHS) is pleased to announce the re-opening of our Clinical Health Services Community Clinic in Missouri City, following significant renovations aimed at enhancing patient care and infection control.

The upgraded facility now features:

Sinks in All Exam Rooms : Each exam room is now equipped with sinks to facilitate proper hand hygiene for both patients and clinical staff, ensuring a safer environment for everyone.

New Lab Space : A dedicated lab space has been created to safely handle specimens before shipment, further enhancing our capacity for accurate and timely diagnostics.

Structural Improvements : Joints have been added to some of the load-bearing walls to address and prevent cracking due to settling, ensuring the structural integrity of the facility.

Floor Maintenance : All floors have been waxed, providing a clean and polished environment for our patients and staff.

Repainted Work Areas : All walls in the work areas have been repainted, contributing to a brighter and more welcoming atmosphere.

Additional Work Spaces : New workspaces have been created to accommodate our growing staff, allowing us to continue providing high-quality services as our team expands.

These enhancements will enable us to deliver services using the latest evidence-based infection prevention guidelines, ensuring that our community receives the best possible care.

“We are excited to welcome back our community to our newly renovated facility. These improvements are a testament to our commitment to providing a safe and efficient environment for our patients and our staff,” said Dr. Letosha Gale-Lowe, Health Director and Local Health Authority for Fort Bend County Health and Human Services.

The re-opening of the Missouri City clinic marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to improve healthcare access and quality for the residents of Fort Bend County. We invite everyone to visit our updated facility and experience the enhanced services firsthand.

About Fort Bend County Health and Human Services: FBCHHS is the principal agency for protecting the health of county residents and providing essential human services, especially for those who are least able to help themselves. FBCHHS is dedicated to promoting the health and well-being of our community through a variety of programs and services.