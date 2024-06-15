Disaster Recovery Centers Open in Austin, Dallas, Guadalupe Counties

AUSTIN — FEMA is opening Disaster Recovery Centers in Austin, Dallas and Guadalupe counties June 15 to provide one-on-one help to Texans affected by the severe storms, tornadoes, flooding and straight-line winds April 26-June 5.

The centers are located at: Austin County



Bellville Police Department Training Center

162 N Chesley St.

Bellville, TX 77418

Dallas County

Williams Elementary School

1821 Oldgate Ln.

Garland, TX 75042

Network of Community Ministries

1500 International Pkwy., Suite 300

Richardson, TX 75081

Guadalupe County (closes June 23)

Centro Esperanza

2045 Spruce St.

San Marcos, TX 78666

All centers operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. To find the center location nearest you go to fema.gov/drc.

Residents in Austin, Bell, Calhoun, Collin, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Falls, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Henderson, Hockley, Jasper, Jones, Kaufman, Lamar, Leon, Liberty, Montague, Montgomery, Navarro, Newton, Polk, San Jacinto, Smith, Terrell, Trinity, Tyler, Van Zandt, Walker, and Waller counties can visit any open center to meet with representatives of FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed.

To apply, homeowners and renters can:

Go online to disasterassistance.gov/

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Visit any Disaster Recovery Center.

For more information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4781. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance – YouTube.