Deputy First Assistant Attorney General Grant Dorfman Departs Texas Attorney General’s Office and Receives Judicial Appointment

AUSTIN – Judge Grant Dorfman, who served as the Deputy First Assistant Attorney General since December 2020, left the Office of the Attorney General (“OAG”) after more than three years of dedicated service. He has been nominated by Governor Greg Abbott to serve as a judge on Texas’s newly established Eleventh Business Court Division in Houston.

During his time with the OAG, Judge Dorfman championed the causes of Texas and steadfastly worked to uphold the rule of law, particularly on Texas’s dozens of lawsuits defending the Constitution from unlawful federal overreach.

In his departure letter to Attorney General Ken Paxton, Judge Dorfman said, “It has been a great honor and privilege to serve under your leadership, together with a talented and determined team.… But the core of our accomplishments, as I see it, has been in holding the Biden Administration accountable to the Constitution, federalism, the rule of law, and democratic lawmaking. We have sued over sixty times, with an enviable rate of success, in service of those ideals that undergird our Republic.”

“Judge Dorfman has been an indispensable champion for the people of Texas,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I will be forever thankful for his friendship and service during the past three years. Judge Dorfman’s wisdom and dedication have been a tremendous asset to our State. I am delighted that he will continue to serve the people of Texas, now as a judge on the Eleventh Business Court Division in Houston.”

Prior to serving as the Deputy First Assistant Attorney General, Judge Dorfman served as a judge for the 129th and 334th District Courts in Houston, clerked for the United States Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, worked as a partner in a commercial litigation law firm, and oversaw worldwide litigation as Senior In-House Counsel for an oil and gas drilling contractor.

To read Judge Dorfman’s departure letter, click here.

To read Governor Abbott’s judicial appointments announcement, click here.