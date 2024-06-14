Texas A&M System Part of BWXT-led Team Awarded $30 Billion Management and Operating Contract for National Nuclear Security Administration’s Pantex Plant

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas —The Texas A&M University System was chosen by the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration as part of a group to manage and operate the Pantex Plant, which maintains the safety, security, and effectiveness of the nation’s nuclear weapons stockpile.

“It is a privilege to be part of the management of another component of the country’s nuclear deterrent,” John Sharp, chancellor of the Texas A&M System, said. “We take our national security responsibilities seriously, and we will bring the same level of care and expertise to Pantex as we have done for the past several years to Los Alamos.”

The lead of the group, BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), announced the contract award Thursday. Following an initial term of five years, NNSA has the ability to award three additional five-year option periods. If all contract options are exercised, the contract will span 20 years at a funding level of approximately $30 billion.

The Texas A&M System brings expertise and valuable related experience. The System already is part of Triad National Security LLC, the team that manages the Los Alamos National Laboratory along with Battelle Memorial Institute and the University of California.

The NNSA announced the contract was awarded to PanTeXas Deterrence LLC (PXD). PXD is a joint venture led by a BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) subsidiary – it also includes Fluor; SOC, A Day & Zimmermann Company; and The Texas A&M University System. The team also includes three pre-selected small business subcontractors: TechSource, Los Alamos Technical Associates, Inc., and Mission Assurance Alliance, which is a joint venture comprising Longenecker & Associates, Inc. and Paschal Solutions.

Pantex represents a key nuclear production capability in the nation’s Nuclear Security Enterprise. Pantex, located near Amarillo, is responsible for maintaining the safety, security, and effectiveness of the nation’s nuclear weapons stockpile. Work performed at Pantex includes support of the nuclear weapons life extension programs; nuclear weapons surveillance, assembly and dismantlement; the development, testing, and fabrication of high explosive components; and interim storage and surveillance of plutonium pits.

“The PanTeXas Deterrence team was purpose-built to bring the very best of industry experience together to meet crucial global security imperatives,” said Heatherly Dukes, president of BWXT’s Technical Services Group. “We look forward to getting started with a strong emphasis on safe and secure operations in full support of NNSA’s integrated Nuclear Security Enterprise.”

PanTeXas Deterrence will assume operations from the current contractor following a four-month transition period that will begin on a date yet to be determined.

More information is available from the NNSA here: https://www.energy.gov/nnsa/articles/nnsa-awards-pantex-management-and-operating-contract.