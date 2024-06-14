Katy ISD Revises Schedule for Summer Food Service

Free Breakfast and Lunch Meals will be Available for all Students
KATY ISD [June 13, 2024] – To continue meeting our community’s needs, Katy ISD has revised the times for several locations for summer meals, effective Monday, June 17.
The revised times are:
- Haskett Junior High – Breakfast from 7:30 – 9:45 a.m.
- Mayde Creek High School, Ninth Grade Center – Lunch from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Last week, the following schedule changes went into effect:
- Schmalz Elementary – Breakfast from 7:30-9:00 a.m.
- Stephens Elementary – Lunch from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Opportunity Awareness Center – Breakfast from 7:00-8:30 a.m. and Lunch from 10:15 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
As a reminder, the District is providing free breakfast and lunch meals to all children, aged 18 and under, regardless of their enrollment. Meals are available at the locations, dates and times listed below.
Please note, all meals must be eaten on site.
|Location
|Dates
(Monday-Thursday)
|Breakfast Time
|Lunch Time
|Memorial Parkway Elementary
(21603 Park Tree Lane, Katy 77450)
|June 3-27, 2024
|7:30 – 8:20 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|Schmalz Elementary
(18605 Green Land Way, Houston 77084)
|June 3-27, 2024
|7:30 – 9:00 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|Stephens Elementary
(2715 North Fry Road, Katy 77449)
|June 3-27, 2024
|7:30 – 8:20 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
|Haskett Junior High
(25737 Clay Road, Katy 77493)
|June 10-27, 2024
|New Time
7:30 – 9:45 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. – 12: 30 p.m.
|Opportunity Awareness Center
(1732 Katyland Drive, Katy 77493)
|June 3 – July 30, 2024
No service July 1-5
|7:00 – 8:30 a.m.
|10:15 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
|Paetow High School
(23111 Stockdick School Road, Katy 77493)
|June 3 – July 31, 2024
No service July 1-5
|No breakfast
|9:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
|Mayde Creek High School – Ninth Grade
(19202 Groeschke Road, Houston 77084)
|June 3 – July 31, 2024
No service July 1-5
|No breakfast
|New Time
9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.