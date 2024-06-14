Katy ISD Revises Schedule for Summer Food Service

Free Breakfast and Lunch Meals will be Available for all Students

KATY ISD [June 13, 2024] – To continue meeting our community’s needs, Katy ISD has revised the times for several locations for summer meals, effective Monday, June 17.

The revised times are:

Haskett Junior High – Breakfast from 7:30 – 9:45 a.m.

Mayde Creek High School, Ninth Grade Center – Lunch from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Last week, the following schedule changes went into effect:

Schmalz Elementary – Breakfast from 7:30-9:00 a.m.

Stephens Elementary – Lunch from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Opportunity Awareness Center – Breakfast from 7:00-8:30 a.m. and Lunch from 10:15 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

As a reminder, the District is providing free breakfast and lunch meals to all children, aged 18 and under, regardless of their enrollment. Meals are available at the locations, dates and times listed below.

Please note, all meals must be eaten on site.