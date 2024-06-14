Hundreds of Katy ISD Students Commit to  Collegiate Visual and Performing Arts Programs

KATY, TX [June 13, 2024] – Katy ISD is proud to announce that more than 200 fine arts students have committed to continuing their post-secondary education in visual and performing arts.

Prior to the close of the school year, eight high schools held fine arts signing days, where distinguished institutions announced the students’ commitment to their collegiate visual and performing arts programs.

These accomplished students were enrolled in one or more of the District’s fine arts disciplines – art, band, choir, dance, orchestra and theater.

“These aspiring fine arts students are a testament that their hard work and creativity in the arts does pay off,” said Damon Archer, Executive Director of Fine Arts. “I would also like to applaud the fine arts teachers who provided a supportive learning environment and inspire these students to continue honing their skills at the next level.”

Research continues to show that students exposed to arts instruction display strong academic achievement in other areas. Other benefits of an arts education include improved fine motor skills, creativity and cognition. Visit the District’s Fine Arts webpage to learn more about offered programs.

Katy ISD 2024 Fine Arts Signing Day Photo Gallery