CenterPoint Energy awards nearly $230,000 in grants to communities to fund safety-related projects 

Company has awarded more than $3.25 million in grants since Community Safety Grants program launched

Houston – June 13, 2024 – This year, CenterPoint Energy’s Community Safety Grant program awarded more than 90 grants totaling nearly $230,000 in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, and Texas to fund safety-related equipment and projects in local communities.

“At CenterPoint Energy, safety is our first core value and drives our efforts to provide safe and reliable energy to the customers and communities we are privileged to serve,” said June Deadrick, Vice President, Community Relations at CenterPoint Energy. “Through our Community Safety Grant Program, we support the work our emergency responders, local officials and many others do to help support the health and safety of our customers across our local communities.”

CenterPoint awards grants of up to $2,500 through this program to support local communities in filling funding gaps that may exist in acquiring safety materials. Each community that CenterPoint serves can submit a grant application with information on a safety-related problem, issue or need in the community and how a Community Safety Grant could address those needs.

Since launching the program in 2003, CenterPoint Energy has funded more than 1,600 safety-related projects and awarded over $3.25 million in grants to communities throughout the company’s six-state footprint for their safety initiatives. These grants have enabled communities to install public AEDs (automated external defibrillators), update emergency communication equipment, purchase personal protective equipment for first responders, install traffic control signs, purchase gas monitoring devices and many other projects.

To learn more about how CenterPoint is supporting the communities it serves, visit CenterPointEnergy.com/Community.