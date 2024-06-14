bp Funds Katy ISD Education Foundation Teacher Grants

bp America Leads Katy ISD Education Foundation Investors

(Katy, TX) – The Katy ISD Education Foundation recently awarded its twelfth year of Inspiring Imagination teacher grants offered Katy ISD teachers district-wide. Community support for the grants is anchored by the Foundation’s leading Investor, bp America, Inc., which has headlined the Foundation’s corps of investors every year for the past eleven years.

This year’s grant awards included five grants selected by the company for the Foundation’s new bp Aiming for #NetZero grant initiative. The grants were awarded to classroom projects that demonstrate how Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) instruction can help reduce carbon emissions and improve environmental sustainability.

Grants chosen this year include:

Motoring through a Multi-Sensory Experience, Beckendorff Junior High, lead teacher Angela Plut

Water Quality Improvement Through theImplementation of Floating Wetlands, Jordan High School, lead teacher Thad Ekle

Aiming for a Net-ZeroCampus Using a Native Prairie Ecosystem, Katy High School, lead teacher Robert Gabrielson

We Made That! – BuildingFuture Engineers, Shafer Elementary, lead teacher Stacey Stokes

Planting the Seeds of EDP to Grow the Roots ofSTEM, Youngblood Elementary, lead teacher Saima Peer

bp’s multi-year association with the Katy ISD Education Foundation has yielded classroom innovation at campuses all around Katy ISD. The company’s cumulative annual support for the Foundation totals more than $350,000 and has fueled numerous classroom projects.

“bp is proud of its longstanding partnership with the Katy ISD Education Foundation – and especially excited this year to launch this new grant initiative,” said Kimberly Coomber-Hallum, bp’s Senior Partner of Workplace Services Americas and a member of the Katy ISD Education Foundation Board of Directors. “I can’t think of a better way to link STEM education with the real-world challenge of moving to a lower-carbon future. It’s a challenge we embrace at bp, and one we hope many students will in their future careers as well.”

About the Katy ISD Education Foundation – The Katy ISD Education Foundation unites people and companies with big hearts and a big belief in Katy ISD teachers and students to provide unprecedented opportunities for both. To join us in helping extraordinary teachers create extraordinary classroom experiences visit www.katyisdeducationfoundation.org . The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit for which contributions are deductible to the extent allowed by law.

About BP – bp is investing in America’s energy system as we transition from an international oil company to an integrated energy company. With $150 billion invested in the US since 2005, it employs more than 30,000 people and support more than 300,000 jobs. bp has a bigger footprint in the United States than anywhere else in the world and is proud to be a trusted partner for secure, affordable and reliable energy. To learn more, please visit bpamerican.com.