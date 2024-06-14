Apply Separately to FEMA if You Reported Damage to TDEM

AUSTIN – If your home sustained disaster damage, you may need to apply to FEMA to be considered for serious needs assistance, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other eligible expenses related to storm damage. Your FEMA application is in addition to other insurance claims or reports to state or local officials that you make.

Texans who experienced property damage are also urged to report their damage using the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s online Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) by visiting damage.tdem.texas.gov. Reporting disaster damage to TDEM helps officials connect impacted Texans with resources and services. Emergency management officials also use this information to assist with determining if thresholds for federal disaster assistance have been met.

To apply to FEMA, homeowners and renters can:

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov .

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices.

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center. To find open centers, visit fema.gov/drc.

Deadline to apply to FEMA is July 16.