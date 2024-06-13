Sen. Cruz Receives Sinai Award for Contributions in the Fight for Freedom

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In Case You Missed It: Tablet Magazine recognized U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) as a leader who has made a tangible difference in the fight for freedom and security. Sen. Cruz was one of thirty-six recipients to receive ‘The Sinai Award’ for his dedicated contributions to making the world a freer place.

Tablet Magazine said, “Ted Cruz’s critics deride him as an obnoxious know-it-all who believes he was chosen by God for a mission. They’re right. Unfortunately for them, though, so is he—about a lot of things. In his decadelong stint as a senator from Texas, he has made few friends, with most of his party’s senior leaders repeatedly criticizing his language and legislative proposals alike as being beyond the pale of politics as usual.

“But here is a partial list of things he has gotten right when everyone else has been misguided: unwinding the U.S. from the Iran deal, including the decertification, withdrawal, reimposition of energy sanctions, and reimposition of nuclear sanctions; killing the Nord Stream 2 pipeline; passing the SCRIPT Act, which drove a wedge between Hollywood and China; standing with protesters in Hong Kong, and more. His recent grilling of Secretary of State Antony Blinken over the Gaza war and Hamas funding was not pretty, but it is required watching.

“If Ted Cruz’s best work is fueled by your disdain, hate away. God knows the country needs it.”

Read the full article here.