Reenactments, Awards, Parades and Festivals to Mark Juneteenth on Galveston Island

GALVESTON ISLAND, Texas (June 12, 2024) – As the birthplace of Juneteenth, the day when enslaved people in Texas and the South learned they had been freed, Galveston Island offers visitors the chance to experience the holiday in living color. On June 19, the public is invited to several notable events.

45th Annual Al Edwards Juneteenth Celebration

Every year, Ashton Villa, 2328 Broadway Ave., is the site where the Galveston community gathers to hear the reading of General Order No. 3 in Texas. On the property grounds stands the city’s official Juneteenth statue and marker, commemorating the day in Galveston where the last enslaved people in Texas learned of their freedom. This year, the event will take place Wednesday, June 19 at 10 a.m. The event is free to attend and honors the legacy of Rep. Al Edwards, the principal proponent of the Juneteenth Texas state holiday that was approved in 2007. Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021.

Juneteenth Family Fun Day, Honoree Recognition and Emancipation March

The Reedy Chapel AME Church was the last site on General Gordon Granger’s march through Galveston on June 19, 1865 to read General Order No. 3 and declare all enslaved people in Texas free. It was also the site of early Juneteenth celebrations in which freed slaves marched from the county courthouse to the church, an annual tradition that is carried out to this day as part of the island’s Juneteenth celebrations. This year’s family fun day will take place on June 19 from 1-6 p.m.

At 3 p.m., national civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the family of Henrietta Lacks will be recognized for their legal victory surrounding the use of Lacks’ immortal cells used in cancer research.

The Emancipation March will begin at 6 p.m. at the Old Galveston Customs and Courthouse, 1918 Postoffice St., and will end at the church located at 2013 Broadway Ave.

Humanities Texas “Juneteenth” Exhibition

Visitors to Galveston’s Nia Cultural Center, 2217 Strand St., can view the new Juneteenth exhibit brought to the island by Humanities Texas, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. The ten-panel exhibit explores the context and lasting effects of the announcement of General Order No. 3 that informed enslaved people in the South they had been freed. The exhibit will be on display through July 28.

Kinsey Collection Book Signing and Exhibit at Rosenberg Library June 21

Currently on display at the Houston Holocaust Museum, the Kinsey family boasts one of the largest collections of enslaved African American art and historic artifacts in the world. “An Evening with the Kinseys” lecture and book signing will take place at the Rosenberg Library on June 21 from 5-9 p.m.

For a complete list of activities commemorating Juneteenth, go to www.visitgalveston.com/events/annual-events/juneteenth

Year-round Attractions

Galveston Island offers opportunities to experience Juneteenth year-round with a variety of sites, attractions and tours.

Absolute Equality Mural and NIA Cultural Center

The “Absolute Equality” mural, which illustrates the journey of Black Americans out of slavery into freedom, was recently added to Galveston’s rich history-focused attractions. The 5,000-square-foot mural, created by Houston-based Reginald C. Adams, was painted on the side of the Old Galveston Square building, located at 22nd and Strand in downtown Galveston.

Freedom Walk Tour

The self-guided Freedom Walk guides participants through five historic sites that played a crucial role in Juneteenth including Pier 21 and the Middle Passage, The Absolute Equality Mural and Nia Cultural Center, US Customs House, Reedy Chapel, 1859 Ashton Villa. Download the map at www.visitgalveston.com

“And Still We Rise…” Exhibit at Ashton Villa

And Still We Rise… Galveston’s Juneteenth Story is located in the carriage house of the 1859 Ashton Villa and is overseen by Galveston Historical Foundation’s African American Heritage Committee. The interactive exhibit introduces the context and consequences of General Order No. 3 from 1865 to the present. For more information, head to www.galvestonhistory.org

Juneteenth and Beyond Guided Tours

Juneteenth and Beyond is Galveston’s first African American guided history tour franchise. The guided tours provides an opportunity to experience the heritage of Juneteenth. To book a tour and explore historical Galveston sites, visit www.juneteenthandbeyond.com

Galveston African American History Tour & App

Galveston’s African American History Tour, found on the Visit Galveston app, allows visitors to take a self-guided journey to learn about the island’s historically black institutions and monuments celebrating black accomplishments. To access the tour, go to www.visitgalveston.com

