Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $1.1 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts $1.1 billion in local sales tax allocations for June, 6.8 percent more than in June 2023.

These allocations are based on sales made in April by businesses that report tax monthly.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (June 2024) Recipient June 2024

Allocations Change from

June 2023 Year-to-date

Change Cities $695.0M ↑6.7% ↑2.3% Transit Systems $231.3M ↑4.5% ↑1.9% Counties $68.8M ↑8.1% ↑1.9% Special Purpose Districts $108.5M ↑11.9% ↑5.2% Total $1.1B ↑6.8% ↑2.5%

For details on June sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.