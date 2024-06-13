Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $1.1 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts $1.1 billion in local sales tax allocations for June, 6.8 percent more than in June 2023.
These allocations are based on sales made in April by businesses that report tax monthly.
|LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (June 2024)
|Recipient
|June 2024
Allocations
|Change from
June 2023
|Year-to-date
Change
|Cities
|$695.0M
|↑6.7%
|↑2.3%
|Transit Systems
|$231.3M
|↑4.5%
|↑1.9%
|Counties
|$68.8M
|↑8.1%
|↑1.9%
|Special Purpose Districts
|$108.5M
|↑11.9%
|↑5.2%
|Total
|$1.1B
|↑6.8%
|↑2.5%
For details on June sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.