Chairman Troy E. Nehls Introduces The Amtrak Transparency and Accountability for Passengers and Taxpayer Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. —Chairman Troy E. Nehls (R-TX-22) of the Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials introduced The Amtrak Transparency and Accountability for Passengers and Taxpayer Act. This legislation would require Amtrak to be subject to the same requirements of the Government in the Sunshine Act, more simply known as the Sunshine Act, as other federal agencies and government-sponsored-style entities.

The Sunshine Act requires that meetings of certain federal agencies be open to public observation. Under the Sunshine Act, there are ten exemptions to open meeting requirements. While Amtrak is not deemed a federal agency, it is considered a government entity and receives funding from American taxpayers. Despite receiving significant taxpayer funding, meetings of the Amtrack Board of Directors (the “Board”) are often conducted without any opportunity for the American public or stakeholders to observe or comment.

Chairman Nehls’ bill would apply the requirements of the Sunshine Act to Amtrak. Specifically, this legislation would require Amtrak to notify the public of the time, place, and location of pending meetings and allow for public observation unless closed under a Sunshine Act exemption. If a meeting is closed for observation, Amtrak would be required to produce a set of minutes providing a full and accurate summary of matters discussed and actions taken to the public.

“The American people deserve to have a say in how their taxpayer funds are used in government-sponsored-style entities such as Amtrak,” said Chairman Nehls. “Over the past three plus years of the disastrous policies of the Biden Administration, the American people are having to pay more for the basics and are struggling to stay afloat. In 2021, despite having run substantial fiscal deficits, Amtrak decided to give its executives six-figure bonuses. This is not only irresponsible but out of touch. I’m proud to introduce The Amtrak Transparency and Accountability for Passengers and Taxpayer Act to provide the American people with the transparency they deserve in taxpayer-funded entities such as Amtrak.”

Senator Deb Fischer (R-NE) also introduced similar legislation which requires the Sunshine Act to apply to the rail service and to ensure that Amtrak notifies both Congress and the American people about its decisions to award executive bonuses.