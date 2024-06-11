Sunday Evening Conversations on Creation Continue…

Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church in Houston invites you to a monthly environmental education web meeting series whose theme in 2024 is Restoration, Renewal & Regeneration.

Stephanie Kiouses, Park Director, Levy Park

Revitalizing Levy Park

Sunday, July 21, 6 p.m. central, online

In the heart of Houston lies Levy Park, a once-neglected space now transformed into a vibrant community hub. Join Stephanie Kiouses, Park Director, as she explores Levy Park’s renewal, restoration, and regeneration, showcasing the transformative power of urban revitalization projects. Time for interactive Q&A with the speaker will be provided. Please register for this talk on www.eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/revitalizing-levy-park-tickets-923157006457. This program will be recorded and the recording distributed to all registrants. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.